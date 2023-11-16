(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is keeping a close eye on an unknown respiratory illness documented in dogs in Colorado Springs and Monument, but assures those interested in adopting that its staff is highly trained and ready to respond should the illness reach the shelter.

According to HSPPR, there have not been any reported cases of the unknown illness in its shelters as of Thursday, Nov. 16. The illness can present as a cough, fever, and sometimes pneumonia, and in certain cases it can be severe or even fatal.

The illness has been known to spread at places where dogs are in close contact with each other, like dog parks, grooming facilities, and shelters. While HSPPR is doing everything in its power to protect the dogs coming through its doors, the shelter said there’s no plausible way to ensure the illness stays out.

“HSPPR will be monitoring the dogs in our care closely, but there’s no way we can prevent it from entering our shelter due to so little being known about the illness at this time,” said HSPPR’s public relations manager, Cody Costra.

However, should any dog present symptoms, HSPPR said it is prepared.

“HSPPR staff members are trained to recognize upper respiratory symptoms and move the animals affected to an isolated area immediately for treatment. We will continue to monitor the health of the dogs in our care and speak with colleagues in the industry to learn what we can about the illness and help prevent the spread when possible,” said Costra.

HSPPR also said that anyone interested in adopting should still feel comfortable doing so, and reminds potential adopters that HSPPR offers a voucher with every adopted pet for a free veterinary exam to be used within 14 days of adoption.

HSPPR encourages anyone who adopts a pet from its shelter to utilize that voucher and ensure the health and wellness of your new furry family member. Symptoms to watch out for include coughing, sneezing, and a runny nose. If you notice your pet exhibiting abnormal symptoms, consult your veterinarian right away.