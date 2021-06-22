HSPPR is raising money to help animals through music

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — For two years the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region has been using music to treat mental health and anxiety cases for their animals, especially dogs.

Gretchen Pressley, with the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, said the music helps dogs with anxiety stay calm and mentally stimulated.

The sound system they have currently is outdated and the animal shelter is raising money for a new one.

“Right now the sound doesn’t reach all the dogs in the kennel so we’d love to put in an overhead sound system that would be wired through our entire facility. We’d get all of our dogs at once to be playing that enriching music. To relax them, stimulate them and make them happier while they’re here,” Pressley said.

Pressley said the sound system now which is comprised of a few CD players around the kennels require a staff member to change the CDs so the sound isn’t playing over and over again, which can take up time.

“We’d love to implement a sound system across all of our kennels controlled by one master computer. Where we can have a schedule, we can introduce them to new sounds to see if they like even more, maybe they like blues, maybe they like jazz we haven’t tried yet,” Pressley said.

Pressley said the dogs respond best to classical music from the 40s and 50s, and meditation sounds. She said when dogs show their personalities it helps them get adopted faster.

“In order to show their true personalities to adopters we want them to be as happy and relaxed and as stimulated as possible so they can show off those great personalities and get adopted faster,” Pressley said.

HSPPR needs to raise $12,000 for the new sound system. If you would like to donate or help visit their website.