HSPPR investigating report of kitten thrown out window on I-25

Interstate 25 at Garden of the Gods Road around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. / Courtesy Colorado Department of Transportation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region Animal Law Enforcement is investigating a report of a kitten thrown out the window of an SUV on Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs Sunday.

HSPPR said they received a call reporting that someone in a silver or gold Ford Escape dangled a kitten out the window of the moving SUV, then threw it out. This reportedly happened around 12:30 p.m. on northbound Interstate 25 near the Garden of the Gods Road exit.

Animal law enforcement officers went to the scene and found a dead black cat, according to HSPPR.

They are now investigating this as a potential case of animal abuse. Anyone who saw the incident is asked to call 719-302-8798. Depending on what the investigation uncovers, the person responsible could be charged with cruelty to animals.