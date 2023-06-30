(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) provided an update on a dog that was found wandering in Colorado Springs and according to HSPPR had a lot of people concerned for his well-being.

HSPPR said Mocha was found wandering around Colorado Springs by himself, Mocha was thin, his skin pink and irritated, and he was young and vulnerable. The person who found him posted his photo on social media and a lot of people expressed concern for his health.

In addition to his medical concerns, HSPPR said Mocha was also very fearful. He would low-growl when approached too fast and cower from strangers. However, HSPPR found he secretly loved baby talk, and when its team would whisper high-pitched sweet nothings to him, he warmed up quickly and actively started seeking their affection.

Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

According to HSPPR, no one came to reclaim Mocha so HSPPR worked to find him a new home. HSPPR’s team worked with Mocha daily in its Behavior Modification program and after multiple training sessions, Mocha’s confidence improved.

HSPPR said on Thursday, June 29, Mocha is going to a new home with people who love him very much.

“We thought everyone would like to see how Mocha’s Happy Tail played out! We are incredibly honored to serve such a compassionate community of people who care deeply about pets in need!” said HSPPR