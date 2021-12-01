HSPPR helps bring pets home for the holidays

COLORADO SPRINGS – Looking to add a pet to your home this year? The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region says December is the perfect time as they bring back their ‘Home For the Holidays’ campaign to help their pets find loving homes.

Every animal that gets adopted or reunited with its family during the month of December, Cindy and Mike of Status Symbol Auto Body shop will donate $25 for their ‘happy tails’ up to $25,000.

“We are hoping to get all of the animals in the entire shelter adopted to raise as much money as possible and that is going to our life-saving programs,” Cody Costra, public relations & content specialist with the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region said.

Last year the campaign raised over $13,000, and this year they hope for more to help care for animals in need.

“Whether it’s vulnerable animals or their hurt or their neglected. we’re bringing in those animals and we are raising money to give them the care that they need so that when they are ready to go home to their new families they will be the best pet they can possibly be,” Costra said.

For each pet adopted or reunited, HSPPR will put their name on a special ornament to decorate the building and spread holiday cheer.

“Hopefully by Christmas time you can walk in here and see it decorated all over the place and know that all of these animals have gone to their nice new families,” Costra said.

Home for the Holidays will run through December 31. To learn more or to adopt an animal, visit the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.