(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is working to give a single surviving puppy a fighting chance at survival after she was found with nine other animals locked in a car trunk, emaciated, dehydrated, and on the brink of death.

According to a post on HSPPR’s Facebook page, Animal Law Enforcement officers recently received a call about dogs possibly being left in the trunk of a car. Officers responded immediately, and when they arrived, they could hear cries for help.

Officers located the owner of the car to gain access to the trunk, and HSPPR described what they found in the trunk as “horrific.”

Inside were 10 “severely neglected” animals, and only three were still alive. HSPPR said all of the animals were critically underweight, with no muscle mass or fat, and their bones were visible through their skin.

The three living puppies were taken immediately to HSPPR for emergency care. Two of the puppies were alert, drinking and eating, but the third non-responsive. Sadly that puppy did not make it, HSPPR said.

The two surviving puppies were dehydrated, hypothermic, and covered in urine and feces. HSPPR provided them with plenty of food and water and a comfy bed, but unfortunately one of the puppies deteriorated over the following days. The puppy wasn’t able to be saved.

The lone surviving puppy, who HSPPR has named Griselda, is still so young, emaciated, and weak, and will need constant care to help her gain weight and recover from her traumatic start to life.

Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

If you would like to help Griselda, you can donate to HSPPR through their PayPal or through QGiv. Griselda cannot currently be placed on hold or put up for adoption at this time due to her ongoing treatment.

HSPPR said they are not sure Griselda will make it, but the rescue is working hard to give her a fighting chance.

An investigation is ongoing into the actions that led to Griselda and the other animal’s conditions, and HSPPR said they cannot comment on any potential charges.