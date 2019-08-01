HSPPR adds playground, obstacle course for dogs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Shelter dogs at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region won’t have it so ruff.

The organization added a new dog obstacle course to its Colorado Springs location. It will be used to train dogs. Dogs who are dealing with fear and compulsive disorders can also use it.

“The big thing is building confidence,” HSPPR Behavior Programs Manager Fernando Diaz said. “A lot of these dogs come to the shelter and they don’t have any experiences with something new. They’ve had this static environment where they’ve never been outside of that, and they come to the shelter for whatever reason, and they don’t know how to handle it. So we’re now giving them an opportunity to slowly experience new things in a positive way and build that confidence. Kind of an ‘I can do it’ kind of thing.”

Organizers hope the course will be finished in the coming weeks.