How to watch FOX21 over the air using an antenna

FOX21 and SOCO CW have been dropped from the DIRECTV channel lineup. Luckily, there are still several ways to watch your favorite local news, live sports, and TV shows.

Watch all FOX21 programming, including news, sports, and primetime

In the video above, FOX21’s Christina Dawidowicz explains how to set up an antenna to watch FOX21 over the air using your television.

Indoor antennas start at about $15 and are available at many local retailers and big-box stores, as well as online. There’s no monthly fee to use an antenna.

FOX21 is available on all other major cable and satellite providers, including DISH, Xfinity, and CenturyLink. These providers charge a monthly fee for a subscription to a package of channels, including FOX21.

FOX21 is also available on Hulu with Live TV, PlayStation Vue, Fubo, and YouTube TV. These paid streaming services charge a monthly fee for a subscription to a package of channels, including FOX21. Subscribers can watch on a variety of devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices. Many of these paid services offer free trials.

Watch local news

You can watch FOX21 local newscasts for free at FOX21News.com and on the FOX21 News app.

Watch live sports

If you already subscribe to a cable, satellite, or paid streaming service, you can watch live sports for no additional cost using the FOX Sports app. The app is available for Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Chromecast, FireTV, and Android TV, as well as iPhone, iPad, and Android devices. Just sign in using your TV provider credentials.

Watch primetime shows

If you already subscribe to a cable or satellite service, you can watch FOX primetime programming, including MasterChef and First Responders Live, for no additional cost using FOX.com or the FOXNOW app. The app is available for Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Chromecast, FireTV, and Android TV, as well as iPhone, iPad, Android devices, and Kindle Fire. Just sign in using your TV provider credentials.