How to sign up for emergency alerts in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — The city of Pueblo has launched a telephone-based mass notification system to warn residents about local emergencies.

The new Hyper-Reach emergency alert system works by contacting geographically-targeted households via telephone calls, texts, and emails.

The city plans to use the service primarily for alerts about weather and environmental hazards,

criminal activity and missing people.

Landline phones are automatically enrolled for community alerts, but not weather alerts. Users of cell phones, VoIP phones, and email addresses must sign up for all alerts.

To sign up, text “alert” to 719-733-8820 or visit hyper-reach.com/cocityofpueblosignup.html.