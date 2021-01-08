How to sign up for emergency alerts in Cañon City, Fremont County

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — Fremont County is switching to a new emergency alert system, and they’re asking residents to sign up to receive free emergency notifications during critical events.

Residents of Fremont County can register at frecom911.com.

People who are currently registered with the “Alert Fremont” system will need to re-register with the new system, which is powered by Everbridge. The old system will be discontinued at the end of the month.

Frecom911 will use the Everbridge system to alert residents in Fremont and Custer counties about a variety of emergencies, including fires and floods. Residents can also be notified about more routine events, such as road closures and water utility maintenance.

Residents can receive messages via phone call, text message, email, fax, pager, and more.

Residents who are listed in the white pages will automatically be subscribed to phone alerts, but can provide additional contact information or opt out by visiting frecom911.com.