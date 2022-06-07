Colorado Springs, Colo. (KXRM) — As temperatures continue to rise this summer, Colorado Springs Community Development leaders estimate graffiti around the city is also expected to increase.

City crews have seen an uptick of vandalism on North Academy Blvd. If you do come across graffiti around town, you can head to the GO COS app to report tagging and get the clean up process started.

“This year we have a second person who is doing graffiti cleanup with us, and so we actually have two graffiti trucks out to respond to resident complaints as well as provide graffiti mediation,” Mitch Hammes, Colorado Springs Neighborhood Services Manager said.

If you aren’t sure you spotted graffiti or a local mural, community leaders encourage residents to report all sightings. The quicker a report is filed, the clean up process can begin and is less likely to re-appear.