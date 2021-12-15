How similar is Wednesday’s storm to the destructive windstorm of Jan. 2017?

COLORADO SPRINGS — Southern Colorado is preparing for a strong storm predicted to bring winds that could gust, in the late morning, between 60-80 mph – even higher in some areas of the state.

Reminiscent of January 2017

For many, Wednesday’s storm brings back memories of a storm back in January 2017. That storm brought down numerous large trees around town, closed the Interstate during the peak of the event, stopped all El Paso County school buses in the afternoon, and blew over northwards of 50 semi trucks.

A downed fence in the area of Dublin Boulevard and Union Boulevard. / Viktoria Gallagher – FOX21 News (2017)

An overturned semi on southbound Interstate 25 between Circle Drive and South Academy Boulevard. / Colorado Springs Traffic Management Center (2017)

A downed tree in southern Colorado Springs near Fort Carson. / Alison Mastrangelo – FOX21 News (2017)

Wind damage at the Cheyenne Meadows King Soopers in southwestern Colorado Springs. / Sarah Ferguson – FOX21 News (2017)

An overturned semi at South Academy Boulevard and Venetucci Boulevard. / Mike Duran – FOX21 News (2017)

A fallen tree in Fountain. / Jordan Johnson (2017)

Overturned gas pumps at the Loaf ‘N Jug at South Academy Boulevard and Drennan Road. / John Charity (2017)

Low moisture and fire concerns

Current models suggest Wednesday’s storm will be very similar. However, unlike 2017, the ground is not moist, which means there is a greater chance of downed power lines and fires.

Fires are a major concern as Colorado continues trudging its way through a major drought. Many areas remain under a Red Flag Warning. This means not only is it easier than ever to start a fire, once a fire begins, it has an extremely good chance of spreading quickly.

Today is a RED FLAG warning day! Absolutely no burning allowed. With the strong wind and the dry conditions in the region, we urge all residents to refrain from burning or operating any equipment that could produce sparks. Please dispose of smoking material in a safe manner. pic.twitter.com/75dFasC9fN — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) December 15, 2021

Snow Squall Warning

Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service issued a Snow Squall Warning until 9:15 a.m. MST. Drivers have been told to be prepared for a sudden drop to near zero visibility, icy roads, and heavy snow.

