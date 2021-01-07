How Colorado lawmakers voted in the Electoral College certification

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., center, and other Republicans wait during a break as the House and Senate convene to count the Electoral College votes cast in November’s election, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)

WASHINGTON — Congress confirmed Democrat Joe Biden as the presidential election winner early Thursday morning, hours after a violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Before dawn Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence, presiding over the joint session, announced the tally, 306-232.

Both the House and Senate soundly rejected an objection to election results from Arizona, which had been raised by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., and another from Pennsylvania brought by Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa. Still, most House Republicans supported the objections.

Other objections to results from Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Wisconsin fizzled.

As expected, Colorado’s Republican delegation was split. Reps. Lauren Boebert and Doug Lamborn supported both objections. Rep. Ken Buck rejected the Arizona objection, and did not vote in the Pennsylvania roll call.

The six Democrats representing Colorado all voted to reject both objections.

Here’s a look at the Colorado delegation’s votes:

Sen. John Hickenlooper (D ): voted Nay on both objections

): voted Nay on both objections Sen. Michael Bennet (D) : voted Nay on both objections

: voted Nay on both objections 1st District Rep. Diana DeGette (D) : voted Nay on both objections

: voted Nay on both objections 2nd District Rep. Joe Neguse (D) : voted Nay on both objections

: voted Nay on both objections 3rd District Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) : voted Yea on both objections

: voted Yea on both objections 4th District Rep. Ken Buck (R) : voted Nay on the Arizona objection; did not vote in the Pennsylvania roll call

: voted Nay on the Arizona objection; did not vote in the Pennsylvania roll call 5th District Rep. Doug Lamborn (R) : voted Yea on both objections

: voted Yea on both objections 6th District Rep. Jason Crow (D) : voted Nay on both objections

: voted Nay on both objections 7th District Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D): voted Nay on both objections

Both Lamborn and Boebert had previously said they would oppose certification.

“The serious irregularities and improprieties marring the 2020 general election threaten America’s confidence in our electoral system,” Lamborn said in a statement Monday. “My constituents deserve to know that the 2020 election was free of fraud, which is why on January 6th, I will object to certifying the Electoral College votes of Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Nevada, and Michigan.”

In an interview last week, Boebert told FOX31 she would object to the electoral results.

“I will be objecting to the electoral results on January sixth,” Boebert said. “We have 74-plus million people who do not believe this was a secure, free and fair election. Some of them sent me to be here to be their voice. So that’s exactly what I’m going to do.”

Buck, outgoing chair of the state party, said Sunday that he would not join the challenge, writing the Constitution doesn’t give Congress the authority to do so.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.