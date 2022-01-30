Housing and small business center for veterans coming to Colorado Springs in 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS – A place where our nation’s heroes can live, work, and play is coming to Colorado Springs.



Work has already begun on the Veterans Victory Housing and Small Business Center. The groundbreaking of the site located east of Fort Carson happened on Thursday.

When finished, it will include 240 ADA-accessible, green multi-family apartments, 15 business offices, and event and coworking spaces. Veterans can take advantage of on-site financial education, small business training, collaboration, and networking opportunities. They will also have access to physical therapy, mental health services, yoga, hiking trails, and social events.

“No one is as innovative as our nation’s veterans,” said Kim Kuhle, CEO of Veterans Victory Housing and Small Business Centers. “We are creating a space where they can turn dreams into reality. This city, state, and our world is already a better place thanks to our veterans, and we are so excited to see what they create here.”

Veterans Victory will also have various floors named after purple heart recipients and use sound art to honor the recipients. The campus will also strive toward going green. Developers say it will collect solar energy, achieving a nearly net-zero carbon footprint.

“Projects like this are exactly why we do what we do,” said Steve Hammers, President of Hammer Construction, whose father served in the United States Army. “We’re thrilled to build a community worthy of the men and women who have sacrificed so much for us.”

The offices at veterans victory are expected to open in October of 2022, with two of the four apartment buildings are expected to be open in November.

Interested veterans can get on the waiting list for housing by texting 402-639-8855.