COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a structure fire on the city’s northeast side shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

CSFD originally reported the fire on Twitter, saying flames and smoke were visible when they arrived in the 9000 block of Snowberry Circle, near Union Boulevard and Powers Boulevard.

Two people were evaluated for minor injuries, CSFD said, and one was transported to the hospital. CSFD reported the fire extinguished about an hour after the initial Tweet.

The resident of the home will be displaced.