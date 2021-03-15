Family displaced after house fire near COS Airport

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a call around noon Monday to a house fire at a home near the Colorado Springs Airport on Dickens Dr. No one was home when the fire traveled outside the chimney box. A dog was inside but was able to get out without injuries as well. No other homes were impacted.

CSFD called to house fire on Dickens Dr., no injuries. (Sarah Hempelmann/ Fox21 News)

According to Lt. Aaron McConnellogue, CSFD received the call at 11:55 a.m. and 29 fire fighters responded to the scene in five minutes. There was interior damage to the living room and smoke damage, and the owners will be displaced.

#ColoradoSpringsFire E11 has the main body of fire knocked down and looking for hidden fire. pic.twitter.com/RzFhAmfLFh — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 15, 2021

This cause of the fire is still under investigation.