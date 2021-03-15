Family displaced after house fire near COS Airport

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a call around noon Monday to a house fire at a home near the Colorado Springs Airport on Dickens Dr. No one was home when the fire traveled outside the chimney box. A dog was inside but was able to get out without injuries as well. No other homes were impacted.

  • CSFD called to house fire on Dickens Dr., no injuries. (Sarah Hempelmann/ Fox21 News)
According to Lt. Aaron McConnellogue, CSFD received the call at 11:55 a.m. and 29 fire fighters responded to the scene in five minutes. There was interior damage to the living room and smoke damage, and the owners will be displaced.

This cause of the fire is still under investigation.

