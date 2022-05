PUEBLO, Colo — The Pueblo Police Department reported a house fire on 12th Street, between Iola and Hudson Avenues, before 9 a.m. on Monday.

Pueblo City Fire was able to extinguish the flames in, what appears to be, a vacant home.

Pueblo City Fire was still cleaning and picking up their equipment after 9 a.m.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.