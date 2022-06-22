COLORADO SPRINGS — A groundbreaking was held on Wednesday for the Colorado Springs Airport’s first hotel.

The Residence Inn by Marriott will be the first hospitality development at the Colorado Springs Airport, located in the recently developed Peak Innovation Business Park. The hotel will be the first phase of a two-phase development planned for the site, which includes two free-standing Marriott branded hotels, Residence Inn and Courtyard, which will be connected by a common lobby and shared services. The Project is the fifth Marriott branded hotel built in Colorado Springs since 2008.





Residence Inn by Marriott offers spacious suites with separate living, working, and sleeping areas. With fully functional kitchens, 24-hour markets, and complimentary breakfast, the new hotel promises to be a welcome addition to one of southern Colorado’s busiest airports.

The Residence Inn by Marriott is slated to open at the Colorado Springs Airport in early 2024.