Hot air balloon forced to land in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– A sight many might be seeing this weekend: a hot air balloon forced to land right in the middle of Colorado Springs, Colo.

This balloon in question made an emergency landing on the grounds of the Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind this morning. Councilman Randy Helms and his wife were passengers.

Students made the most of their opportunity to see the balloon up close, coming outside and asking questions of the pilot who said he will be making a return trip to the school.



But the next time, it will be planned.