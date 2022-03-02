COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Horizon Middle School (HMS) has announced the recipient of this year’s Colorado Athletics Directors Association’s (CADA) Middle School Athletic Director of the Year Award.

Horizon Middle School Athletic Director Jackie Ornelas has received the Colorado Athletics Directors Association’s (CADA) Middle School Athletic Director of the Year Award for 2022.

Ornelas has worked at HMS for 25 years and has served as HMS athletic director for 23 years.

“I was surprised and honored to be nominated,” Ornelas said. “I’m extremely honored to be the Middle School Athletic Director for Colorado. I feel very blessed to have a great principal, coaches, and staff that have always supported the athletic department and me here at HMS.”

Ornelas will be honored at the 49th annual CADA awards banquet in Breckenridge on Monday, May 2.