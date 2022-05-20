COLORADO SPRINGS — The Annual Pikes Peak Region Peace Officers’ Memorial Day Service is set for Friday, May 20 at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs.

The service will begin at 10 a.m. at the Law Enforcement Memorial located on the park’s east side.

On Friday, 33 Pikes Peak Region Peace Officers who gave their lives in the line of duty – since 1895 – will be honored in this yearly ceremony.

The public is invited to join the multiple federal, state, military, and local law enforcement in attendance.