Holiday space bash benefits local veterans

COLORADO SPRINGS — It was an out of this world holiday celebration, literally! The Space Foundations in Colorado Springs held an event on Saturday, benefiting our local veterans while giving kids and adults an opportunity to learn something new.

Dozens of families sent out 2019 with a big bang at the Space Foundation’s holiday bash on Saturday. Between the hands-on activities and learning about accomplishments astronauts made in space over the last year, space cadets were busy soaking up new knowledge.

“Japan landed a rover on the moon and successfully landed it on there and took it off,” said Willy Sharp. Willy Sharp also got a head start using NORAD space technology to track St. Nick as he gears up to deliver gifts around the globe. “For the past couple of years we’ve been using the NORAD Santa Tracker and it’s absolutely great. It’s really cool,” said Sharp.

Even adults were learning about everything under the sun. “I feel like I can really be engaged with space and really learn, even just as an adult. A lot of this stuff is donated from people that have worked with space or in NASA and they’ve done a great job curating it and making it really hands-on,” said Mary Collins.

For some military families, this unique holiday event brought universal cheer where it’s deserved most.

“I no longer have a family. They’ve all passed away so we’re coming up with really creative ways to make the holidays a little bit different. I come from Army background and law enforcement so I like to support those kinds of families that it’s not just a job it’s a lifestyle that the whole family does,” said Catherine Walker.

“My husband retired after 32 years in the military this year so yeah, we’ve had years apart at the holidays. A lot of people forget about the families at home, especially wives and husbands. They’ve got to hold it together,” said Leatha McClure.

The Space Foundation asked people to donate canned goods to the Wounded Warrior Project as their admission fee.