(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The holiday season is kicking off in Southern Colorado with the annual Pueblo County Courthouse lighting ceremony.

The celebration is a tradition that started in 2001 as a way to bring the community together in a positive way. Those living in Pueblo gathered Tuesday, Nov. 21 to not only ring in the holiday season but also to celebrate one Southern Colorado family.

The Pueblo County Courthouse lighting ceremony has continued for 22 years and is a holiday favorite among many, but for the Nylon family, this celebration is a reminder not to take anything for granted.

“I got diagnosed with osteosarcoma in 2020 and just as the years have gone on it’s been on and off and it’s been a little difficult,” Mikaela Nylon explained. “But we’ve persevered.”

Mikaela, a 14-year-old Pueblo native, and her family have faced many hurdles, but they say Mikaela’s diagnosis has only brought them closer.

“It’s all really overwhelming, but we’ve just stuck together and have been really honest with each other, we laughed through it all,” Mikaela said.

The countdown to this year’s celebration was filled with many emotions. This year’s ceremony was sparked by charities that bring awareness to childhood cancer. Colton’s Heroes and Brad Riccillo’s Super Team are both non-profits that bring awareness about childhood cancer. The groups selected Mikaela to have the honor of flipping this year’s light switch.

“I didn’t expect to be asked to flip the switch, but I’m really grateful that they asked me,” Mikaela explained.

This cool November night was packed with fireworks and lasers all synchronized to music to light up the sky. This year’s celebration was extra special as the Nylon family was gifted $1,000 to help pay for their Christmas. Mikaela says she is grateful for the gift and has one message to the Southern Colorado community for anyone experiencing cancer.

“Just stay positive, maybe jokes,” Mikaela said. “Don’t focus on the negative.”

When going through any challenge you always need a strong team behind you.

“It hasn’t changed anything, and it’s only made us stronger,” Kassandra Nylon, Mikaela’s mother said. “I don’t know that there are words for this. It’s an amazing experience just to have Colton’s Heroes here with us who have supported us, not just with the initial diagnosis, but throughout this journey for the last three years. They’ve been there to lift us up and they’ve just been there for us.”

The Nylon family said they are grateful to live in a community that is always ready to lift one another up.

“We’re very lucky that we’re in Pueblo and it’s a small tight-knit community,” Kassandra said.

Don’t worry if you missed the Pueblo County Courthouse lighting on Tuesday, the holiday display will be up until January. Pueblo County officials said the Courthouse will be lit from dusk until 10 p.m.