(PUEBLO, Colo) — The 22nd Annual Holiday Lighting Extravaganza will be held at the Pueblo Riverwalk on Friday, Nov. 24, featuring music, entertainment, boat rides, Santa trackers from NORAD, and pictures with the big man in red himself.

The lighting festival will take place form 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, and the Historic Pueblo Riverwalk invites the community to come out and help ring in the holiday season.

Among the entertainment lineup is performances by the Cañon City Madrigals, East High School Les Jongleurs, and the Pueblo Dream Dancers Academy. NORAD will also be on site to start tracking Santa on his busy schedule leading up to Christmas.

Attendees can also enjoy a selection of warm drinks from local food vendors, boat rides, and fireworks over Lake Elizabeth.

Find a full schedule of entertainment below: