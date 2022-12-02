The U.S. Olypmic and Paralypmic Museum will give teachers free admission at Teacher Appreciation Weekend.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Experience the spirit and excitement of the Olympic and Paralympic Games this holiday season at the United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum (USOPM), prior to the Festival of Lights in Colorado Springs.

USOPM said they are teaming up with UCHealth to put on the festival from noon – 5 p.m. on Dec. 3. Prior to the Festival of Lights parade in Downtown Colorado Springs, USOPM will have athlete meet and greets, a beer garden, indoor curling, artifact demonstrations, and even service puppies.

The activities are free, and regular admission tickets will also be lowered to just $10. In the adjacent parking lot, the Park Union District will have a holiday tree farm and various activations along Sierra Madre Street and Vermijo Avenue, which is free and open to the public.

Once the USOPM activities conclude, guests are encouraged to attend the Festival of Lights parade, which starts at 5:50 p.m., downtown.

Full schedule at museum and Park Union District: