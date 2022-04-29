COLORADO SPRINGS — Hodgen Road will be closed starting May 23 while El Paso County performs maintenance on the Hodgen Road Bridge.

Hodgen is expected to be closed to through traffic for approximately 6 weeks between Winchester Road and Meridian Road. Drivers will be detoured to North Meridian Road for westbound and Vollmer Road for eastbound traffic.



Drivers are reminded to reduce speeds and watch for workers, equipment, signs and barricades. An alternate route is highly encouraged while work is completed.