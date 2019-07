COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Did you know Momma Pearl's Cajun Kitchen has crawfish boils every Saturday starting in January and going through the end of July? Unfortunately, I learned this with just three weeks left in the season.

The crawfish are flown in live from Louisiana and boiled fresh when they arrive. Platters come with perfectly Cajun-seasoned crawfish with Zatarain's Crab Boil, new potatoes, corn on the cob, and sausage. Boiled gulf shrimp and snow crab legs are also available. During crawfish boils, they also offer buy five get one free beer buckets all day long. The entire menu is also available for those who would rather have some other delicious bayou fare.