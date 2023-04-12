(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — The Carnegie Library has received final approval for a remodel and expansion project that started back in 2015.

According to the City of Manitou Springs, in 2015, community volunteers started an effort to restore and expand the Carnegie Library and in March 2020, the library closed its doors due to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) issues that made the library inaccessible to many people with mobility-related issues.

After three years of planning, eight community meetings, six public hearings, and hours of collaboration between city staff, boards and commissions, community volunteers, and the Preserve and Renew Our Carnegie Library Task Force, City approvals for the interior and exterior of the Carnegie Library Remodel and Expansion have been completed.

The Manitou Springs Carnegie Library project consists of a 2,950-square-foot addition to the existing historic library as well as interior remodeling of the existing space. The City said the design intent is to impact the historic building minimally while adding missing accessibility features and expanding the library’s program offerings.

The final design for the project will need to be submitted to the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department first, then the City will need to submit a request for proposals to get bids for the project.

The City said the estimated cost of the project is $3.7 million while the City has current funding of $1.8 million. The City is seeking grants, further private funding, and other funding methods to reach the estimated cost of the project.