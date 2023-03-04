ELLICOTT, Colo. (FOX21) – A historic landmark that has been around for almost 100 years in Ellicott is now being auctioned off.

The establishments that have been owned by The Chisman family, on the corner of Ellicott Highway and State Highway 94, have become a staple of the town. The blue building used to be a blacksmith’s shop, that opened in 1925.

“So that building is almost 100 years old,” said Todd Natale, co-owner of Double Diamond Auctions, the company that is organizing the auction.

Ellicott General Blacksmith 1925 vs. now

What started out as a blacksmith shop, then turned into a grocery store, and gas station.

“What developed this community is this corner right here. It was a gas station, it was a general store, that was where the community gathered,” said Natale.

Ellicott Garage 1940’s vs. now

Now, everything that is left of the corner is getting auctioned off. Natale said that they have gathered up to 1000 items so far. Items up for auction include old equipment including a massive belt-driven blacksmith’s mill, the signs on the building, old oil cans from the garage, a phone booth, and much more.

“We’re getting a lot of interest from locals, we’re getting the interest from out of state…I think the locals are really going to be looking for…the café sign, the Ellicott Grocery sign,” guessed Natale.

The meaning and the history behind many of these things are why people are interested in buying.

“We were hearing more and more stories of kids as they grew up, saying, Hey, I came down here for some candy or tried to buy some cigarettes and got my butt kicked outside…The history that we are hearing is phenomenal,” said Natale.

In front of Ellicott Garage. Courtesy: The Chisman Family Main entrance of Ellicott Garage, 1936. Courtesy: The Chisman Family Courtesy: The Chisman Family Courtesy: The Chisman Family In front of Ellicott Garage, 1931. Courtesy: The Chisman Family

The auction will be held at the corner at 23735 CO-94, Calhan, CO 80808, on Friday, March 17th. People can preview the items around 7:30 a.m. then the auction will start at 9:00 a.m.

“It’s going to be a fun day. We’ll have one ring on this side of the highway, one ring on that side of the highway, and we’ll just sell till it’s all gone,” said Natale.