Hispanic Heritage Month celebrated at Fort Carson

FORT CARSON, Colo. — The post celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month at the Elkhorn Conference Center Wednesday.

The theme for the event was “Hispanic Americans – essential to the blueprint of our nation.”

Hispanic Heritage Month officially commemorates the long-standing and remarkable contributions Hispanic Americans have made, while building and defending the nation and their contributions to the U.S. Army.

“Definitely a hard road traveled for many people including myself but as you can see with hard work and perseverance you are able to make your dreams and be here in this great country,” Lieutenant Jacob Salazar said.

Attendees has the chance to sample foods from various Hispanic cultures as well as enjoy some dancing.