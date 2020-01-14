Hikers find human remains in Monument Valley Park

Police investigate after human remains were found in the north end of Monument Valley Park. / Mike Duran – FOX21 News

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police are investigating after two hikers found human remains in Monument Valley Park Sunday.

Police said the hikers were walking in the park Sunday evening when they spotted skeletal remains on the north end of the park near Fontanero Street. When police went out to investigate, they determined the remains were human.

Investigators from CSPD and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation are still on the scene Tuesday morning. Police said they are digging up the remains and will transfer them to the coroner’s office for an autopsy.

There’s no word yet on how long the remains have been in the park or whether they are linked to a crime.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 News for the latest.