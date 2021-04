EL PASO COUNTY, Colo — Colorado Springs Firefighters rescued a hiker on Red Rock Canyon Open Space near Old Colorado City.

CSFD said the patient had minor injuries and was transported to the local hospital.

Rescue complete. Crews are wrapping up. Minor injury and patient transported to local hospital. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 10, 2021

