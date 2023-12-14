(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — El Paso County Search and Rescue (EPCSAR) helped an injured hiker on Barr Trail during the snowstorm on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

According to EPCSAR, rescue crews responded during the snowstorm that hit Wednesday to help a hiker that had been injured on Barr Trail in El Paso County.

“Rain, snow, or 20 below isn’t just our Rescue Run slogan, it’s part of our mission!” said EPCSAR, in reference to the poor conditions that rescue crews were battling.

Thankfully, EPCSAR said the hiker was well prepared and was able to stay warm until the rescue team arrived to carry them down to receive medical care.

Courtesy: El Paso County Search and Rescue

While hiking during adverse weather isn’t generally advised, EPCSAR urged outdoor enthusiasts to always venture out prepared.

“Accidents happen, so be sure to carry enough clothing, food, and water should you have to sit outside for a few hours,” said EPCSAR.