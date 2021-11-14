Hiker finds dead body just outside of Pueblo city limits

PUEBLO, Colo. — Deputies are working to identify a body that was found outside of Pueblo city limits Saturday.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, a man was hiking near Langdon and State Highway 96 Saturday afternoon when he spotted a dead body.

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene and were able to confirm the remains were human. Deputies then cordoned off the area and called out PCSO SOARR, the agency’s drone team, to collect aerial footage of the area before sunset.

Investigators held the scene into Sunday afternoon.

The body has not been identified and a cause of death has not been determined. An autopsy is scheduled for early this week.

If you have any details related to this case, contact the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at 719-583-6250 or Pueblo Crimestoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867).