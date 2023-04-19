(BENT COUNTY, Colo.) — Highway 50 is closed once again due to the fire burning near John Martin Reservoir State Wildlife Area, now dubbed the Gageby Creek Fire.

The Bent County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) posted on Facebook around 4 p.m. on Wednesday and said Highway 50 is closed between McClave and Las Animas due to smoke from the Gageby Creek Fire.

Highway 50 was closed on Tuesday, April 18, when the fire broke out but was reopened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Now, the highway is once again closed amid high wind gusts and Red Flag conditions. The fire was contained to 1,700 acres on Wednesday, April 19, and BCSO said multiple fire crews are still on the scene covering hot spots.

Courtesy: Bent County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Drivers should avoid the area and plan extra time for alternate routes.