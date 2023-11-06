(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Volunteer Fire Department said a flipped semi-truck is blocking Highway 50 near the Royal Gorge and for drivers to avoid the area.

The volunteer fire department posted on Facebook at 11:52 a.m. that responders were on Hwy 50 just west of County Road 365A on top of Eight Mile Hill about a flipped semi-truck. The fire department said to watch for crews responding to the incident.

Courtesy: Cañon City Volunteer Fire Department

FOX21 is keeping an eye on the story and will update this article when we learn more.