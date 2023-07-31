(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — The Manitou Springs Fire Department (MSFD) has enacted a move to higher ground order for all homes and buildings located near Fountain Creek.

The order is in effect east of Old Mans Trail and in between Manitou Avenue and El Paso Boulevard, and went into effect around 9 p.m. on Monday, July 31. The City of Manitou Springs said the order is due to overflowing water coming out of Fountain Creek.

MSFD is urging anyone in this affected area east of City Hall to retreat to higher ground. An increase in water flow is expected due to the runoff coming from Williams Canyon, therefore possibly making the water level rise further.

Courtesy: City of Manitou Springs

The City also asked the community to avoid the affected area as some of the roads may be compromised by debris and/or water.

Community members can find updates to the order on the City’s website here.

Currently, no injuries have been reported, and the City said MSFD has been dedicated to alerting neighbors of the dangers and helping them move to higher ground.