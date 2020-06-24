High levels of PFAS found in well at Teller County fire station

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — A well at a Teller County fire station contains high levels of PFAS, according to the state health department.

The health department said a well at a Four Mile Fire Protection District station tested above the EPA health advisory. The EPA health advisory for PFAS is 70 parts per trillion.

The health department said the firefighters at the station do not drink the well water, and they’re currently investigating to determine if any nearby residents may be impacted. Residents that live near the Four Mile station will be notified of the results and given information about steps they can take if they are concerned.

The test came as part of a statewide effort to test water for PFAS, pervasive chemicals that originate from sources such as toxic firefighting foam. The state said they sampled 400 water systems, 15 firefighting districts, 152 groundwater sources, and 71 surface water sources. That covers about half of the drinking water systems in the state, serving about three-fourths of Colorado’s population.

>> See the full results of the project

The health department said no drinking water tested above the EPA health advisory for the chemicals. However, four source water sources did have sample results that exceeded the EPA health advisory. They are:

Stratmoor Hills Water and Sanitation District in El Paso County

Security Water and Sanitation District in El Paso County

in El Paso County Sugarloaf fire district in Boulder County

Four Mile Fire Protection District in Teller County

The Stratmoor Hills, Security, and Sugarloaf districts had previously tested for the chemicals, and had already informed the public of the results. Those districts are either not using that source water, or are treating the water to remove the chemicals before using it as drinking water. The Four Mile district was tested for the first time.