COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An 8-week-old moose is settling in at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo after making the long journey from Alaska.

The moose arrived Wednesday morning. Two Cheyenne Mountain Zoo staff members went to Alaska to pick up the moose and accompany him on a FedEx flight through Indianapolis and on to Denver. FOX21’s Matt Meister went to the zoo Wednesday to check on the new addition.

