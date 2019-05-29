Heroes Academy closures costs Boys and Girls Club $600,000

New impacts are surfacing after the Pueblo City Schools board of education chose to close Heroes Academy.

The board decided to close the turnaround K-8 school in April of this year.

The Boys and Girls Club had two of its sites in the Heroes Academy building. The organization stepped up when the district decided to move to a four-day week, offering students a safe and structured place to go on Fridays.

Now the district’s decision to close is making them lose out big time.

“The research suggests the most dangerous time for school-age children is 3 p.m. to 6 p.m because they are unsupervised,” said Angela Giron, Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club.

In April the Boys and Girls Club of Pueblo County got some surprising news: the school building that houses their program is closing.

“The closure of Heroes caught us a little bit flat-footed,” Giron said. “It’s certainly disappointing and sad.”

The Boys and Girls Club has multiple sites in Pueblo. Three of the locations–Heroes Middle and Elementary School, and Risley Middle School–received a total of $2.25 million over five years.

The funds from Heroes Elementary, along with the students, will be transferred to Irving, but because the middle school students at Heroes are mostly going to Risley Middle School, the grant doesn’t allow them to double up for a single site, so that money will be lost. It’s a decrease of $600,000.

“Money that was coming outside of Pueblo, into Pueblo,” Giron said. “That was jobs and staff and programs.”

Pueblo City Schools said they are doing what they can, and that the closure was out of their control.

“We are working through a variety of things with them to support in any way that we possibly can,” Dalton Sprouse with Pueblo City Schools said. “Again, we really appreciate the Boys and Girls Club and everything that they do. Repairs that we just weren’t in the position to address, so I see them as unrelated. Certainly, we want to help in any way that we can through this transition process.”

“It’s kind of just the cards that were dealt, and because we care about kids, nothing’s malicious,” Giron said. “It’s just the circumstance. We want to continue to try to work with Pueblo City Schools.”

One thing is for sure: both say their priority is students.

“Boys and Girls Club is the best when it comes to introducing students to other students, so in this transition, it’s a really nice complimenting organization to have there, to help introduce students from one school that maybe inheriting students from another,” Sprouse said.

“I want to make sure that they get what they deserve, which is a school they feel like they thrive, and any other services they are going to need to be successful,” Giron said.

The sites at Heroes will close at the end of the week. The club hopes to open at Irving on June 10.

>> Tap here to learn about the Heroes Transition Plan.