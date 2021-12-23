Here’s which county administrative offices will be closed on Dec. 23 and 24

El Paso County, Colo. — El Paso County administrative and elected administrative offices and affiliated agencies will be closed at various days and times in observance of the Christmas Holiday.

The closure for both Thursday, Dec. 23 and Friday, Dec. 24 includes the following:

El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office (The North Office at Union Center will also be closed on closed Saturday, December 25)

El Paso County Public Trustee & Treasurer’s Office

Pikes Peak Workforce Center

Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center (SBDC)

El Paso County Department of Human Services

El Paso County Public Health

The offices of the 4th Judicial District Attorney, as well as the El Paso County Combined Courts will be:

Open on Thursday, December 23

Closed Friday, December 24

El Paso County Department of Human Services will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 23 and Friday, Dec. 24.

Applications for Food Assistance, Low-income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP) and other programs can be completed by visiting Colorado.gov/PEAK. The website can also be used to manage case information or get more information on additional programs.

El Paso County Public Health offices will be closed Thursday, Dec. 23 and Friday, Dec. 24. As the lead agency for COVID-19 response, Public Health’s response efforts will continue through the holiday. For information on COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, visit www.elpasocountyhealth.org.