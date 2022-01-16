Here’s which city and county offices will be closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2022

Civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. (1929 – 1968) addresses a rally at a church in Birmingham, Alabama, 14th October 1963. (Photo by Frank Rockstroh/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

COLORADO SPRINGS — In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, several city and county administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 19.

City of Colorado Springs Offices:

  • Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit
  • City Administration Building
  • City Clerk
  • City Hall
  • Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum
  • Deerfield Hills, Hillside, and Meadows Park community centers
  • Memorial Park Recreation Center
  • Municipal Court
  • Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administrative Building
  • Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site
  • Sales Tax Office
  • Sports Office and Therapeutic Recreation Programs at Memorial Park
  • Starsmore Discovery Center

The following facilities will remain open for normal business hours, unless otherwise noted below:

  • Evergreen and Fairview cemeteries: gates are open to visitors, offices are closed
  • Garden of the Gods Park
  • Patty Jewett Bar & Grill – indoor dining
  • Open 8 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.
  • Patty Jewett and Valley Hi golf courses – weather permitting
  • Valley Hi Grill and Pub – Indoor dining
  • Open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. 
  • Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain – weather permitting
  • Uphill gates open at 9 a.m., last entry at 3 p.m., downhill gate close at 5 p.m.
  • Sertich Ice Center

El Paso County Offices

  • El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office (all locations)
  • El Paso County Combined Courts
  • Offices of the 4th Judicial District Attorney
  • El Paso County Public Trustee
  • Pikes Peak Workforce Center
  • CSU Extension
  • Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center (SBDC)
  • El Paso County Department of Human Services
  • El Paso County Public Health

For Department of Human Service’s needs, citizens can apply for Food Assistance, manage case information, or get more information on additional programs, by visiting Colorado.gov/PEAK.

For El Paso County Public Health needs, EPCPH offices will be closed, but as the lead agency for COVID-19 response, Public Health’s response efforts will continue through the holiday. For information on COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, visit www.elpasocountyhealth.org.

