Here’s which city and county offices will be closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS — In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, several city and county administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 19.
City of Colorado Springs Offices:
- Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit
- City Administration Building
- City Clerk
- City Hall
- Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum
- Deerfield Hills, Hillside, and Meadows Park community centers
- Memorial Park Recreation Center
- Municipal Court
- Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administrative Building
- Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site
- Sales Tax Office
- Sports Office and Therapeutic Recreation Programs at Memorial Park
- Starsmore Discovery Center
The following facilities will remain open for normal business hours, unless otherwise noted below:
- Evergreen and Fairview cemeteries: gates are open to visitors, offices are closed
- Garden of the Gods Park
- Patty Jewett Bar & Grill – indoor dining
- Open 8 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.
- Patty Jewett and Valley Hi golf courses – weather permitting
- Valley Hi Grill and Pub – Indoor dining
- Open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain – weather permitting
- Uphill gates open at 9 a.m., last entry at 3 p.m., downhill gate close at 5 p.m.
- Sertich Ice Center
El Paso County Offices
- El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office (all locations)
- El Paso County Combined Courts
- Offices of the 4th Judicial District Attorney
- El Paso County Public Trustee
- Pikes Peak Workforce Center
- CSU Extension
- Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center (SBDC)
- El Paso County Department of Human Services
- El Paso County Public Health
For Department of Human Service’s needs, citizens can apply for Food Assistance, manage case information, or get more information on additional programs, by visiting Colorado.gov/PEAK.
For El Paso County Public Health needs, EPCPH offices will be closed, but as the lead agency for COVID-19 response, Public Health’s response efforts will continue through the holiday. For information on COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, visit www.elpasocountyhealth.org.