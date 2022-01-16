Here’s which city and county offices will be closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2022

Civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. (1929 – 1968) addresses a rally at a church in Birmingham, Alabama, 14th October 1963. (Photo by Frank Rockstroh/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

COLORADO SPRINGS — In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, several city and county administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 19.

Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit

City Administration Building

City Clerk

City Hall

Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum

Deerfield Hills, Hillside, and Meadows Park community centers

Memorial Park Recreation Center

Municipal Court

Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administrative Building

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site

Sales Tax Office

Sports Office and Therapeutic Recreation Programs at Memorial Park

Starsmore Discovery Center

The following facilities will remain open for normal business hours, unless otherwise noted below:

Evergreen and Fairview cemeteries: gates are open to visitors, offices are closed

Garden of the Gods Park

Patty Jewett Bar & Grill – indoor dining

Open 8 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.

Patty Jewett and Valley Hi golf courses – weather permitting

Valley Hi Grill and Pub – Indoor dining

Open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain – weather permitting

Uphill gates open at 9 a.m., last entry at 3 p.m., downhill gate close at 5 p.m.

Sertich Ice Center

El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office (all locations)

El Paso County Combined Courts

Offices of the 4th Judicial District Attorney

El Paso County Public Trustee

Pikes Peak Workforce Center

CSU Extension

Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center (SBDC)

El Paso County Department of Human Services

El Paso County Public Health

For Department of Human Service’s needs, citizens can apply for Food Assistance, manage case information, or get more information on additional programs, by visiting Colorado.gov/PEAK.

For El Paso County Public Health needs, EPCPH offices will be closed, but as the lead agency for COVID-19 response, Public Health’s response efforts will continue through the holiday. For information on COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, visit www.elpasocountyhealth.org.