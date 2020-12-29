Here’s where to recycle your Christmas tree in Colorado Springs

Parker Vivier and Marsden Olsen, both of Richmond, prepare to tie their tree to their car after purchasing from Frank Pichel’s tree lot, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Richmond. (AP Photo/Will Newton)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Several local organizations are once again offering Christmas tree recycling in southern Colorado. Here’s where to recycle your real tree after the holidays are over.

Remember, all decorations, tree stands, wires, and nails should be removed from trees before dropping them off.

Colorado Springs Youth Sports is hosting its TreeCycle event now through January 30, with special dropoff events on January 2-3 and January 9-10.

There’s a suggested donation of $5 per tree, which will be used to support youth sports.

Residents can drop trees off at the following locations from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. January 2-3 and January 9-10:

Baptist Road Trailhead (Baptist Road & Old Denver Highway)

Falcon Trailhead (SW of Woodmen Road & McLaughlin Road)

Cottonwood Creek Park (Dublin Blvd. & Montarbor Drive)

UC Health Park (Barnes Road & Tutt Blvd.)

Rock Ledge Ranch (Gateway Road & 30 th Street)

Street) Memorial Park (Pikes Peak Avenue & Union Blvd.)

Rocky Top Resources is also collecting trees and donations for Colorado Springs Youth Sports. Trees and donations can be dropped off at Rocky Top at 1755 East Las Vegas Street from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, from December 28-30 and January 4-30. Rocky Top Resources is closed on Sundays.

Boy Scout Troop 78 is collecting trees as a conservation project and to raise funds for troop activities. The suggested donation is $10.

Trees can be dropped off January 2-3 and January 9-10 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at:

Eagleview Middle School at 1325 Vindicator Drive

Western Museum of Mining and Industry at 225 North Gate Boulevard

The Boy Scout troop also offers a tree pickup option for residents north of Dublin Boulevard. The suggested donation is $15. Schedule a tree pickup here.

The Peyton High School football team is collecting trees at the Safeway on McLaughlin Road in Falcon. There’s a minimum donation of $5. Trees will be collected between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. January 2 and 3.

Several organizations in Pueblo are teaming up to collect trees at the Southside Landfill on January 2, 8, 9, 15, and 16. Tap here for details.