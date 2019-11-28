Here’s where to go cut your own Christmas tree in southern Colorado

If you’d like to enjoy the Colorado tradition of heading over the river and through the woods to choose your own Christmas tree this year, here’s what you need to know.

Before you leave, be sure to:

Get a permit. If you’re caught removing a tree from a national forest without a permit, you could face a fine of up to $5,000 and/or six months in prison.

Prepare for winter driving conditions by bringing a four-wheel drive vehicle or chains. Roads may not be plowed.

Bring a hand saw or axe. Chainsaws are not allowed.

Bring a tarp and rope to bring your tree home.

Bring winter weather gear, including warm clothes, food, extra water, a blanket, a first-aid kit, and a hot drink.

Next, decide if you’d like to go to Woodland Park, Leadville, Salida, Cañon City, or Fairplay.

When choosing your tree, remember:

The maximum tree size allowed is six inches in diameter at the base of the tree.

Cut the tree as close to the ground as possible. Remove the entire tree, not just the top.

Tree cutting near Woodland Park

When and where to get a permit

Colorado Springs: Permits are available at the Pikes Peak Ranger District office at 601 South Weber Street in Colorado Springs from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday from December 2 to December 18.

Permits are available at the Pikes Peak Ranger District office at 601 South Weber Street in Colorado Springs from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday from December 2 to December 18. Woodland Park: Permits are available at the Woodland Park Work Center at 1408 Rampart Range Road from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. December 7, 8, 14, and 15. Pay with cash or check only.

Permits are available at the Woodland Park Work Center at 1408 Rampart Range Road from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. December 7, 8, 14, and 15. Pay with cash or check only. The cost is $20 per permit.

When and where to go

Three tree cutting areas are available in 2019: Rampart Range, Highway 67 North and Forest Service Road 357. All areas are accessible from Woodland Park.

Trees may be cut from December 2 through December 18.

For more information

Visit the Forest Service website , or

, or Call the Pikes Peak Ranger District office at 719-447-4221

Tree cutting near Leadville, Salida, and Cañon City

When and where to get a permit

Permits are available until December 24 at various locations across the San Isabel National Forest. They’re also available by mail. Visit the Forest Service website for details .

. The cost is $10 per permit. There’s a limit of two permits per household.

When and where to go

There are several tree-cutting areas located across the San Isabel National Forest. Visit the Forest Service website for details .

. Trees may be cut until December 24.

For more information

Visit the Forest Service website

Call the Leadville district office at 719-486-0749

Call the Salida district office at 719-539-3591

Call the Cañon City district office at 719-269-8500

Call the Westcliffe district office at 719-783-2079

Call the La Veta district office at 719-742-3681

Tree cutting near Fairplay

When and where to get a permit

Fairplay: Permits are available at the South Park Ranger District office at 320 Highway 285 in Fairplay from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until December 24. They’re also available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on November 30, December 1, December 7, December 8, December 14, and December 21. Pay with cash or check only.

Permits are available at the South Park Ranger District office at 320 Highway 285 in Fairplay from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until December 24. They’re also available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on November 30, December 1, December 7, December 8, December 14, and December 21. Pay with cash or check only. The cost is $20 per permit. There’s a limit of five permits per person.

When and where to go

The tree-cutting area is located in the South Park Ranger District.

Trees may be cut until December 24.

For more information