Here’s where to find Girl Scout cookies in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — Girl Scouts of Colorado are preparing for another year filled with cookies!

Girl Scouts are taking orders now through their digital order card. Troops will be out with cookies in hand beginning Feb. 6. In-person sales will last until Sunday, March 13.

This year, in addition its classic cookies, the program will feature Adventurefuls! Described as an “indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt, Adventurefuls take cookie lovers on a delicious taste adventure just like Girl Scouts go on their own amazing adventures all year long.”

According to Girl Scouts of Colorado, every purchase fuels local Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year. Through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, not only do girls become entrepreneurs as they gain hands-on experience running their own small business, but they also earn money to fuel their Girl Scout adventures, which catapult them where they want to go.

“Everyone loves Girl Scout Cookies—but the program is about so much more than cookies,” said Leanna Clark, CEO of Girl Scouts of Colorado. “When you purchase cookies, you are helping girls power their Girl Scout Leadership Experience and you’re supporting female entrepreneurs.”

Each purchase of Girl Scout Cookies supports girls in developing five lifelong skills: goal-setting, decision-making, money management, people skills, and business ethics. The important leadership, business, and financial literacy skills girls learn through the program position them for success in the future.

Although some Girl Scouts of the USA troopers are partnering with DoorDash, Girl Scouts of Colorado opted out of this year’s program. However, there are multiple ways to find cookie sales near you. Visit www.girlscoutsofcolorado.org/cookies or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app for free on iOS or Android devices to find booths in your area.