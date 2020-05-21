Here’s when Colorado’s mountain passes will open for the summer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Several of Colorado’s seasonal mountain passes will open later than usual this year, according to CDOT.

Most seasonal highways usually open for the summer on Memorial Day weekend. Here are the target opening dates for 2020, according to CDOT:

State Highway 5 – Mount Evans Highway – early July

State Highway 82 – Independence Pass between Twin Lakes and Aspen – June 1

Trail Ridge Road between Estes Park and Grand Lake (Rocky Mountain National Park) – Date to be determined

Guanella Pass between Georgetown and Grant – Date to be determined

Kebler Pass between Crested Butte and the Paonia area – May 21

Cottonwood Pass between Buena Vista and Gunnison County – June 1

Drivers can visit cotrip.org or call 511 to check each highway’s status before heading out.