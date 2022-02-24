COLORADO SPRINGS — Looking to fill up your gas tank? FOX21 has compiled a list of the cheapest gas around Colorado Springs, thanks to GasBuddy.com.

Cheapest gas around Colorado Springs

Maverick: $2.98 (135 East Motor Way) Everyday: $2.99 (1502 S Tejon Street) Everyday: $3.06 (906 Peterson Road) Shell: $3.06 (699 S 8th St) Conoco: $3.06 (1702 S 8th St) Sam’s Club: $3.09 (1850 E Woodmen Road) Costco: $3.09 (5885 Barnes Road) Murphy Express: $3.11 (15931 Jackson Creek Parkway) North Circle Gas Stop: $3.12 (1233 N Circle Drive) Shell: $3.13 (1190 W Baptist Road)

Gas prices in Pueblo are significantly higher than those in Colorado Springs.

Cheapest gas around Pueblo

Sam’s Club: $3.31 (412 Eagleridge Boulevard) Walmart: $3.36 (2732 S Prairie Avenue) Phillips 66: $3.43 (2714 Thatcher Avenue) Love’s: $3.45 (6470 N Elizabeth Street) Conoco: $3.47 (723 Pueblo Boulevard) Shell: $3.47 (1812 W US-50) Circle K: $3.47 (601 W US-50) Conoco: $3.47 (615 Eagleridge Boulevard) Loaf ‘N Jug: $3.49 (420 Eagleridge Boulevard) Circle K: $3.19 (8950 S I-25)

Currently, the average cost of gas in Colorado is $3.31 while the national average sits at $3.57. According to Gasbuddy, national gas prices are up 5.3¢ from last week’s average of $3.517.