Here’s how to respond to the U.S. Census in Colorado

This undated photo provided by Jasmine Cho, who was supposed to lead cookie decorating activities at Census events in Pittsburgh in March and April, shows cookies she decorated with U.S. Census themes. The spread of the novel coronavirus has waylaid 2020 census outreach efforts that were planned in advance to get as many people as possible counted in the once-a-decade head count. (Jasmine Cho via AP)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Wednesday is Census Day, and the U.S. Census Bureau is encouraging Coloradans to respond to the 2020 Census as soon as possible.

As of Wednesday, about 38% of Coloradans have responded to the survey.

Invitations have already been sent out. They look like this:

There are three ways to respond to the census: online, by phone, or by mail.

Each paper invitation comes with a Census ID. Go online to my2020census.gov and put in your 12-digit ID to respond. The survey takes less than 10 minutes to complete.

To complete the census by phone, call 844-330-2020. Phone lines are open every day from 5 a.m. to midnight Mountain Time.

Some people, particularly in rural areas on Colorado’s eastern plains , will also receive a paper questionnaire with their invitation. If you get a paper questionnaire, you can either return it, or respond online.

If you don’t respond to the census, the bureau will send a census-taker to your door to collect responses. This will happen sometime between May and August.

The 2020 census will help determine how many congressional seats and Electoral College votes each state gets, as well as the distribution of some $1.5 trillion in federal spending.