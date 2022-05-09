COLORADO SPRINGS — The US Postal Service and Care and Share are working together for the 30th Annual Stamp Out Hunger Letter Carrier Food Drive, which you can take part in on Saturday, May 14.

It’s happening in 10,000 communities across the country as well as here in Colorado Springs thanks to volunteer organizations and the National Association of Letter Carriers.

Stamp out Hunger is the nation’s largest single-day food drive. And it’s easy to donate!

Customers should leave their non-perishable food donations in a bag near their mailbox on May 14, before their letter carrier arrives. In the days leading up to the food drive, letter carriers will deliver special bags, along with your mail, that you can use to make donations.

All the food collected in Colorado Springs will help those in need in our through local churches, food banks, and food pantries.

NALC says all non-perishable donations are welcome, but foods that are high in protein such as canned tuna, salmon, beans, and peanut butter are most needed. Canned fruits and vegetables, whole grain, low sugar cereals, macaroni, and cheese dinners and 100% fruit juice also top the list of most needed items.

WHAT TO GIVE: Most-wanted foods include:

Canned meats (tuna, chicken, salmon)

Canned and boxed meals (soup, chili, stew, macaroni, and cheese)

Canned or dried beans and peas (black, pinto, lentils)

Pasta, rice cereal

Canned fruits

100 percent fruit juice (canned, plastic or boxed)

Canned vegetables

Cooking oil

Boxed cooking mixes (pancake, breads)

WHAT NOT TO GIVE:

Rusty or unlabeled cans

Glass containers

Perishable items

Homemade items

No expired items

Noncommercial canned or packaged items

Alcoholic beverages or mixes or soda

Open or used items

Click here for more information on this year’s Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.