(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Silver Key needs the community’s help to fill Bountiful Bags for seniors throughout the month of October.

For 26 years, Silver Key has invited the community to help make the holidays special for local seniors through their food pantry. Their goal is to fill 1,300 bags with all the trimmings for a memorable Thanksgiving meal for seniors and their families.

Silver Key said that every month, more than 1,300 seniors utilize their food pantry, receiving an allotment of food to help their dollars go further. The Bountiful Bags food drive in October provides these seniors and their families with Thanksgiving meal fixings in November.

Silver Key says without the community’s support, many of their clients would not have a Thanksgiving meal.

Items needed are:

Cranberry Sauce: whole berry or jellied, 14 or 16 oz. cans

Dessert dry mix (cookie, brownie, muffin mix, etc.)

Green beans: 14.5 oz. cans

Instant mashed potatoes

Dry stuffing/dressing, 6 oz. boxes

Gravy dry-mix: 0.87 (7/8) oz. packets

Cream of mushroom soup 10.5 oz cans

Yams/sweet potatoes: 29 oz. cans

Financial donations can also be made to Silver Key’s Bountiful Bags campaign, and Silver Key says $25 can provide a full Thanksgiving meal. Click here to find out how to donate.

Food donations can be dropped off at the following locations between now and November 1st during designated hours: